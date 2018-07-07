Mithun Chakraborty son wedding cancelled

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: The marriage of Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son was cancelled at the last moment on Saturday in Udhagamandalam, following arrival of a police team to investigate a rape and cheating case filed by a woman against him.

A Delhi court had directed registration of an FIR against Mithun’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty and his mother Yogita Bali on a complaint as prima facie there was sufficient ground for it and ordered to proceed in accordance with the law.

The woman, a Bhojpuri actor, had alleged that Mahaakshay cheated and raped and impregnated on the pretext of marriage. The pregnancy was terminated after Mahaakshay gave her some medicine, she alleged.

With the arrival of investigating team, the marriage organised at the actor’s hotel in Ooty was cancelled and bride’s family left the place, police said. Further investigations are on, they said.