07 Jul 2018, Edition - 1089, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- JUST IN: Six years after Nirbhaya gang-rape, legal process comes to an end. SC to pronounce its verdict on Monday
- Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu leaves for Singapore on a three-day visit to attend the World Cities Summit
- Sixteen people have been injured when two private mini-buses collided head-on in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir
- BJP has only one agenda and that is, Vikas, Vikas and Vikas, says PM Modi
- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar was caught on tape admonishing a scribe
- J&K: 1 civilian killed and several were injured in a terror strike in Kulgam
- The offenders should be booked, says Union Minister Jayant Sinha
- A car bombing in eastern Syria killed at least 18 people including 11 members of a US-backed force
- Tharoor’s counsel slams BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, says ‘Court must reject Swamy’s application’
- The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
Mithun Chakraborty son wedding cancelled
Covai Post Network
July 7, 2018
COIMBATORE: The marriage of Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son was cancelled at the last moment on Saturday in Udhagamandalam, following arrival of a police team to investigate a rape and cheating case filed by a woman against him.
A Delhi court had directed registration of an FIR against Mithun’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty and his mother Yogita Bali on a complaint as prima facie there was sufficient ground for it and ordered to proceed in accordance with the law.
The woman, a Bhojpuri actor, had alleged that Mahaakshay cheated and raped and impregnated on the pretext of marriage. The pregnancy was terminated after Mahaakshay gave her some medicine, she alleged.
With the arrival of investigating team, the marriage organised at the actor’s hotel in Ooty was cancelled and bride’s family left the place, police said. Further investigations are on, they said.