MoU between PSGCAS and FICCI FLO – PSG College of Arts & Science, Coimbatore Centre for Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship Jointly Organize DST-SERB Sponsored Entrepreneurship Development Programmes

FLO was established in 1983, as a division of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) which is the apex body of industry and commerce in India. As an All India Organisation for women, FLO has 18 Chapters pan India – Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Jammu & Kashmir,Ladakh, Pune, Amritsar, Northeast & Uttarakhand, with its Head Office in New Delhi. Our members comprise of entrepreneurs,Corporate Executives & professionals.

FICCI Flo Coimbatore Chapter has made MoU with PSG College of Arts & Science; Coimbatore since 2013, the partnership has completed ten years of collaborative networking for Women empowerment and Entrepreneurship promotion activities in the locale.

PSGCAS and FICCI Flo renew their partnership via MoU on 10-04-2023 by 2:00 pm at Council Hall, for continuing their contribution for Entrepreneurship promotion activities, the Chairperson of FICCI Flo Coimbatore Chapter Smt. Ramaprabha Rajasekaran, has said in that FICCI Flo has taken a Pledge to utilise our POWER (Planto Optimise Women’s Energy Rationally)to transform and EMPOWER women. Together, with Flo network of Institutions and organizations we will join hands to create a better tomorrow for women from all walks of life. We will create confidence by developing different skills for them that can transform them to future leaders. Such partnerships will make us RISE and be the torch-bearers for change, focusing on woman education, skill development and leadership skills.

Entrepreneurship Development Cell of PSGCAS has been organizing such Entrepreneurship training programmes to the community members and students for several years and has been pioneering in creating successful Entrepreneurs through such training programmes. Hands-on training is provided to people wanting to start their own Electronics / Bioscience or Business in any domain or grow an existing one can be trained and incubated at the Business Incubation centre at PSG College of Arts & Science.

PSGCAS and FICCI Flo, Coimbatore, are jointly organizing various training Programmes on Entrepreneurship.

1. An exclusive programme for aspiring Women entrepreneurs from 19th June 2023 to 19th July 2023.

2. 36 days (23rd August 2023 to 7th October 2023) Skill Training & Technology based Entrepreneurship Development Programme in Electronics at PSG College of Arts & Science, Coimbatore.

3. Skill Based training programmes for taking up Start-up initiative in Costume Design, Mushroom cultivation, Baking products making, savoury making, software development, visual media development, digital marketing etc has been planned for the future training sessions.

4. Some of these training programmes are sponsored by DST, SERB, Govt. of India and the Registration fee is Rs. 1000/- per head for each programme.

The training organized by Entrepreneurship Development Cell, PSGCAS will be related to skill development in Electronics and Bioscience sector and guidance in starting up a new business in the field of Electronics. It shall cover topics like schemes of financial assistance, funding opportunities, entrepreneurial and leadership skills, project report preparation, marketing, GST, etc. Hands on Skill Training shall be conducted through the respective departments of PSGCAS by experts in the respective fields.

There are only 25 seats available on first come first served basis and attendance will be compulsory for these days. Send us your brief bio data through email and we shall enroll you after payment of registration fee.

Eligibility criteria

Education: Any degree or Diploma

Age: 18 – 50 years