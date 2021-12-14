“Much-Needed Initiative To Revive Soil”: Sadhguru Commends Tamil Nadu Government’s ‘Green TN Mission’.

Covai Post Network

Sadhguru, Founder- Isha Foundation, commended the Government of Tamil Nadu for launching the ‘Green TN Mission’ to increase tree and green cover of Tamil Nadu.

Calling it a “much-needed initiative,” Sadhguru tweeted: “#CauveryCalling extends its wholehearted support to the #GreenTNMission, a much needed initiative that will revive Soil health & bring prosperity & wellbeing to the State. Congratulations to Govt. of TN.–Sg”

The Green TN Mission has an ambitious goal of planting 265 crore saplings in Tamil Nadu over the next 10 years. In the first phase, the state government has sanctioned Rs 38.80 crore for the production of 1.77 crore saplings in the next two years.

Isha’s Cauvery Calling movement is aiming to bring one-third of the Cauvery river basin area under shade in order to enhance soil health and revitalize River Cauvery. The project area of Cauvery Calling spans Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Cauvery Calling movement has enabled the planting of 2.1 crore saplings on agricultural lands in the Cauvery basin in 2020 and 2021 and have set themselves a goal of 3.5 crore saplings by 2022. While Isha’s farmer-led, volunteer-driven initiative is being implemented on private farmlands, the Green TN Mission will cover public lands including educational institutions, temple grounds and sacred groves among other spaces.

It is now acknowledged globally that increasing green cover is one of the simplest and most effective ways to mitigate climate change impact while also improving farmer economy.