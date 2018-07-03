Mumbai to host second edition of GTTES in January

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: The second edition of Global Textile Technology and Engineering Show 2019 (GTTES) will be held at Mumbai from January 18 next year.

The three-day event will be a maximum sourcing solutions for textile technology and a connect to new opportunities to Africa, India International Textile Machinery Exhibition (ITME) Society chairman, Harishankar told reporters here on Tuesday.

“This will be a golden opportunity for machinery manufacturers and accessory manufacturers to access and explore new markets, new customers and new opportunities from the comforts of own country and less cost,” he said.

Compared to last edition’s 250 exhibitors, about 450 exhibitors will showcase their products this year, Harishankar said.

All the export promotion councils have endorsed the event as a platform for meeting up with domestic requirement with the Make in India initiative for encouraging and facilitating the textile and textile engineering sector.