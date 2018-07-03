  • Download mobile app

04 Jul 2018, Edition - 1086, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has announced an annual dope test for government officials
  • JUST IN: Zakir Naik denies report of returning to India
  • 10 people dead in fire at a firecracker godown near Koti Lingala Temple, 4 fire tenders present at the spot
  • Malaysian Police Sources says Zakir Naik will be extradited to India
  • Central Government increases MSP of Paddy crops by 50%
  • An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Andaman Islands at 5:25 a.m.
  • Landslide on the Baltal route of the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district claims six lives
  • Sub-inspector in a Kanpur was stabbed inside a police station
  • Former PM of Malaysia Najib Razak has been charged with corruption for abstracting millions of dollars of public money
  • The ministry officials said that the Home Minister would be starting his J&K visit by paying a visit to Amarnath cave
Mumbai to host second edition of GTTES in January

Covai Post Network

July 3, 2018

COIMBATORE: The second edition of Global Textile Technology and Engineering Show 2019 (GTTES) will be held at Mumbai from January 18 next year.

The three-day event will be a maximum sourcing solutions for textile technology and a connect to new opportunities to Africa, India International Textile Machinery Exhibition (ITME) Society chairman, Harishankar told reporters here on Tuesday.

“This will be a golden opportunity for machinery manufacturers and accessory manufacturers to access and explore new markets, new customers and new opportunities from the comforts of own country and less cost,” he said.

Compared to last edition’s 250 exhibitors, about 450 exhibitors will showcase their products this year, Harishankar said.

All the export promotion councils have endorsed the event as a platform for meeting up with domestic requirement with the Make in India initiative for encouraging and facilitating the textile and textile engineering sector.

