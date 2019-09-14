  • Download mobile app
14 Sep 2019
Coimbatore

Nagappan takes over as UPASI President

Covai Post Network

September 14, 2019

Coimbatore : Al Rm.Nagappan was today elected as the president of United Planters Association of Southern India for the year 2019-20.

A Coffee Planter by profession manages the family business of Karrie Kollie Estate in Suntikoppa, Kodagu, Karnataka was elected at the 126th Annual Conference of the Association held in Coonoor in Nilgiris district.

Prashant Bhansali, CEO of Kairbetta Estates, a family-run tea plantation and an orthodox tea manufacturer was elected as the Vice President for the period, an UPASI release said.

