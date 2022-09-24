Navratri special celebration at Prozone Mall, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Prozone Mall is located in Saravanampatti, Coimbatore. To celebrate the upcoming festive season, the festive sale has started.

Regarding chief Manager- Finance and Administration Babu B , Bringston Nathan, Marketing Head, Muzammil .I , operations Head , Murali .C , Manager of Operations and Marketing ,said “Among the popular festivals celebrated in India, Diwali and Navratri are the biggest. Like other festivals in India, Navratri festival has many principles to celebrate. Prozone Mall is lit up with a parade of colourful lights and decorations to attract the people of Coimbatore ahead of the Navratri festival season. Navratri celebrations will begin from September 26 to October 5.

Spectacular lighting, Navratri Kolu puppets and artistic performances will be held on these nine days. As a major feature of these celebrations there will be a series of programs to entertain the people of Coimbatore like Navratri Dandiya and Garba dances, children’s singing competitions, Fancy dress competitions, family fashion shows, etc. from 5 pm to 10 pm every day from October 1st to 5th.

The festival is set to delight people with offerings from over 135 leading brands and arrivals of new varieties for this festive season. Prozone Mall management requests the general public to take advantage of these Navratri and Diwali sales celebrations.” they said.