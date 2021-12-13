Nehru College condemns smear campaign

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : This is to inform our fellow Citizens that the false rumours spreading on Social media and private channels that are spreading to smear our reputed College’s name and our Students Community are hurting us.

The video that’s spreading are that of our students Fresher’s Day that was held by the Hostel students for their fellow students the day before the sad news.

On hearing the sad diminish of Our Former Chief of Defence Staff of Indian Armed Forces General Bipin Rawat, his wife and the 11 brave Soldiers of Our Nation who we lost, we with our management, students and NCC payed our homage on 9/12/2021 to their respected Brave Souls.

The false news that’s spreading are hurting us, cause our Founder Chairman Dr.P.K.Das was in Indian Air Force, after his retirement only he started Nehru Group of Institutions. Also majority of our Aeronautics College Staffs are from Air Force, Defence and Naval.

We as Indians always stand with Indians, so we request not to smear the fellow Citizens with such hurting news.

We are attaching the photos of us paying our homage to our brave citizens that Our Country lost.

Also with the help of Police and Judiciary we are going to take legal action against the people who are spreading false news regarding this.

So we request you to publish the news in your esteemed Newspapers and channels.

Regarding the false news spreading about The Coimbatore Students Community, City police has sent notice to the the private channels and also informed regarding this to Kerala Police to take action.