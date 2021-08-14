Nehru Group of Institutions in association with Isha Yoga, Kovai Pedallers and Rotary Club of Manchester holds Corona awareness Cycle Rally & Benefits of Yoga in Kovai

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : Coimbatore Nehru group of institutions, Isha Yoga Center, Kovai Pedallers and Rotary Club of Manchester organised for a cycle rally to create awareness about getting vaccinated against COVID besides the benefits of Yoga to people in rural areas in and around Coimbatore today (August 14, 2021).

Dr P Krishna Kumar, CEO and Secretary, Nehru group of institutions said: Over 100 members including college students, faculty members, Isha Yoga Center volunteers and Kovai Pedallers took part at the corona vaccination awareness event. The cycle rally with cyclists armed with placards commenced from Sundakamuthur Ayyappan Temple and waded through Perur, Madhampatti, Pooluvampatti, Alandurai, Karunya, Iruttuppallam, Semmedu, Narasipuram and reached Isha Yoga Centre in front of Adhi Yogi statue at 8.30 am covering a distance of 75 km.

The rallyists performed a simple Simha Kriya yoga. Later, the rallyists visited the villages around Isha Yoga centre and distributed handouts on corona awareness besides the ways and means of protection from COVID spread. They also informed the villagers on how to prevent coronavirus spreading to others. Also, they gave useful tips on boosting immunity to fight COVID spread, Finally, the rallyists reached Kovaipudur after creating awareness among the villagers on COVID protection.

Sadhguru in his address praised both the Union and State government on proactive measures taken to combat COVID spread by vaccinating the people across the country and added that Yoga also helps in containing coronavirus with easy breathing. Performing yoga daily will help in having a long and healthy life.

About 50 person performed yoga in front of Adiyogi statue at the event organised by Isha Yoga Center. They performed a simple Simha Kriya yoga for increase immunity power and lead a healthy life.

Later, a free vaccination camp was held by Rasi Hospital wherein residents residing in and around Isha Yoga centre.

Earlier, Deputy Director, Health services Dr Aruna flagged off the cycle rally in the presence of Dr P Krishna Kumar, CEO and secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions. Others who were present at the event included Rotary District 3201 District Director P Kumaresan, Assistant Governor N Rajasekar, Coimbatore District Cycling Association secretary Krishnamoorthy, programme organiser Vignesh Ramkumar, Rotary club of Coimbatore Manchester president Engineer Mahendiran Ragavan and secretary N Raguraman. The event was held strictly adhering to COVID protocol by participants wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing