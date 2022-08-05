Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology (NIET) Gets Prestigious A+ Grade with by NAAC Accreditation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – The Nehru Group of Institutions, in its constant and triumphant journey towards academic excellence, is celebrating yet another moment of pride, joy and happiness. The Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology has made a milestone in its long history through securing the most prestigious A+ grade with CGPA of 3.33 by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The Management of Nehru Group of Institutions both Adv. Dr. P Krishna Das, the Chairman and Managing Trustee and Dr. P. Krishnakumar, the CEO & Secretary while warmly welcoming the achievement, has come out with their true and heartfelt appreciation and congratulations on the institute for adding one more feather to its cap. The management’s only ambition is to carry the Nehru Group of Institutions to the next level and hope their vision and dream will be made a reality sooner or later. The management is confident that the team will remain focused on the further growth and betterment of the institution.