12 Jun 2020, Edition - 1795, Friday
Coimbatore

New admission, issuing uniforms and notebooks banned for CBSE and Matric schools       

Covai Post Network

June 11, 2020

Coimbatore :  In view of the prevailing situation Covid-19, the new admission, issuing notebooks and uniforms to the students for CBSE and Matriculation schools are strictly banned until further notice, the district collector, K Rajamani today said.

Giving this information at a meeting of private school heads, Rajamani said that complaints were received from the parents that schools are forcing them to pay the fees for 2020-21 and arrears for 2019-19.

Since there was a strict order against collecting the fees or new admission during the pandemic like Coronavirus under National Disaster Act 2005, the schools should not compel the parents, he said.

Rajamani issued stern warning that stringent action will be taken against those violating the act. 

