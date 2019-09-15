New office bearers elected

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : M Nirmala was today elected as the Coimbatore District president of National Federation of Indian Women.

While J Kala, A Amritham and Purnima Nandhini were elected as vice presidents, K Sumathi was elected as district secretary, S Sudha and Ranjini as deputy secretaries, at the 14th district conference the federation held here.

C Nandhini was elected as treasurer.



The conference adopted a resolution condemning the Centre’s proposal to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states and sought its withdrawal.

It also sought to prevent honour killings and reserve 33 per cent seats for women in legislatures.