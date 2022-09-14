New Office Bearers of Coimbatore Management Association

Covai Post Network

The 67th Annual General Meeting of Coimbatore Management Association was held on 9th September, 2022, at ND Hall, Racecourse, Coimbatore. Welcoming the gathering, President, Shri Jayakumar Ramdass, spoke about the legacy of CMA, which was started in 1954 and how the Association had kept pace with the changing times to bring the latest in managerial concepts & practice to our region. Dr Nithyanandan Devaraaj, CMA Secretary in his Annual Report mentioned that several new programmes like Partnership Beyond Families were initiated during the year

The Chief Guest Shri M Ponnuswami, Chairman, Pon Pure Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd in his address spoke about how Tamilnadu as a state, is in the forefront in the ease of doing business category and the role Coimbatore would have to play in a growing economy. . The state’s contribution to the national GDP is a sizeable 9.8% Various Government organisations, like the Guidance Bureau, Biz Buddy, GEM (Govt E Market were all spearheaded by able officials and it is upto the industry to make use of their services.

The following were elected as office bearers for the year 2022 -23 at the meeting.

President : Shri R Varadarajan, Whole time Director, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.

Vice Presidents : CA K Ravi, Chief Financial Officer, Roots Industries India Ltd.

Dr Nithyanandan Devaraaj, CEO / MD, FLS Voith Group

Secretary : Dr N Raveendran, VP, Enterprisewide Solutions, Sakthi Finance Ltd.

Joint Secretary : Dr P Sadhasivam, Director, GRG School of Management Studies

Treasurer : Shri N Krishnakumar, CEO, Akarsh Advertising Consultants