NIET 12th Graduation Ceremony

Coimbatore – It was a great day for the Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology to honour Graduates for the effective record in their performance. This is our 12th Graduation Ceremony of Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology, Thirumalayampalayam Coimbatore which was held on Sunday, 25th September 2022, at 10.00am in P.K.DAS Auditorium. Our Chief guest of the Ceremony was Mr.M.Govindaraj Former Justice Of Madras High Court & Chairman to appellate Authority of TamilNādu, Pollution Control Board, Chennai. Distinguished guests from different walks of life, parents and families of the graduands presented in the ceremony. Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology has completed more than a decade in moulding our Youngsters into Millennium Leaders to face the Future Challenges in the field of Engineering and technology. The Institution is approved by AICTE – New Delhi, Recognized by UGC with 2(f) and 12(B), Affiliated to Anna University –Chennai, Accredited by NAAC with A+. It has achieved an added privilege of getting NBA Accreditation for UG Courses such as Aeronautical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology campus was bustling with high enthusiasm as the Institution felicitated the Academic Achievers of all the branches of UG Batch 2017-2021 and PG 2019-2021 comprising four hundred and forty eight UG &PG graduands. The convocation began with a majestic and grand academic procession which was headed by the Principal followed by the other dignitaries. The ceremony was formally opened by Dr. P. Krishna Kumar CEO & Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions. The 12th annual report of our college was presented by Dr. P. Maniiarasan, Principal, NIET. Adv. Dr. P. Krishnadas, Chairman and Managing Trustee, Nehru Group of Institutions presided over the function and delivered the presidential address. Dr. P. Krishnakumar, CEO & Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions felicitated the students for their exemplary performance.

Our Chief guest, Mr.M.Govindaraj Former Justice Of Madras High Court & Chairman to appellate Authority of TamilNādu, Pollution Control Board, Chennai, has presented the convocation address. In his address he pointed that learning is a continuous process by the hard work and dedication of teachers in shaping the graduands. New discoveries are predominant nowadays but at the same it should not disrupt the ecological balance as we should save our nature for next generation to lead a happy life with good Environment. He said that youngsters should come with an innovative idea to make our country to progress as we are in developing stage. Material acquisition is not the only happiness. Life driven by machines and electronic gadgets can be transformed to prevail in a happy atmosphere. Learn to live as a joint family at home because every relationship and friendship is more important to make the youngsters to go in a right direction. Live and act on the values of family relationships. You can win only when you associate with community. He also stated that today’s creators are tomorrow’s winners. He advised the students to become job givers rather than job seekers.

The Chief Guest conferred the degree to the graduates. Gold medals and certificates were awarded to 5 university level students who scored the highest marks in the university. The students took oath which was read by the Principal of the Institution. The Graduation Ceremony was dissolved, and ended with National Anthem.