Udhagamandalam: With Friday’s Covid count in the Nilgiris shooting up to 90,the total so far now stands at 2218.

Following two more losing their lives,the number of deaths is now 16.

While 1725 persons have been discharged,477 are undergoing treatment at various facilities.

Of the fresh cases,seven are from C.Manihatty and many belong to different parts of Ooty particularly Kandhal.