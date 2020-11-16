Nilgiris Collector releases draft electoral rolls

D.Radhakrishnan





Udhagamandalam: The Nilgiris Collector and District Election Officer Ms.J.Innocent

Divya on Monday released the draft electoral rolls for the district.

Later addressing a press conference, she pointed out that, as per the rolls there were 5,71,753 voters in the district.The figure included 2,75,545 men,2,96,196 women and 12 others.

Stating that in the revisions carried out between 14-2-2020,when the rolls were last released and 31-10-2020, 4938 voters had been deleted, she said that from today till 15-12-2020 inclusions and deletions will be carried out.

With January 1,2021 as the cut off date, those attaining the age of 18,should apply for inclusion in the voters list.On November 21 and 22 and December 12 and 13,special camps will be conducted to facilitate voters to ascertain that their names are on the list.

Stating that it was the responsibility of all the voters, Ms.Divya said that,even through the website, inclusions and deletions can be

carried out.Pointing out that even over phone number 1950 such information,can be obtained,she said that voters should particularly check whether their name,address and picture were correct. If anything was wrong they should fill up the relevant form and submit it to the authority concerned.

In the Nilgiris there were 360 voting centres and 683 booths for the three assembly constituencies of Ooty,Coonoor and Gudalur.On 20-1-2021 the final voters list will be released.

Earlier Ms.Divya appealed to the representatives of various political

parties to appoint their booth agents early and submit the details to the officials.