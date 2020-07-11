  • Download mobile app
11 Jul 2020, Edition - 1824, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.
  • 2 labourers were injured after Pakistan’s Army fired to stop civilian bunker construction in Karnah, LOC.
  • Kanpur encounter case: Vikas Dubey has been arrested.
Travel

Coimbatore

Nilgiris records only one Covid case on Saturday

Covai Post Network

July 11, 2020

Udhagamandalam: By way of a consolation from the escalating worries on the Covid front,in the Nilgiris, for the past few days,only one infection was added on Saturday.

According to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya, the new case was a 73 year old man at Main Bazaar in Ooty.

Since he was unwell he had been taken to a private hospital in Ooty where Corona virus infection had been ruled out.

However,there had been no change in his condition.Consequently he was referred to a private hospital in Coimbatore where he had tested positive.

With this the total number of infections, as on date,has been put at 179,as three have been shifted from Friday’s total to other
other districts.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿