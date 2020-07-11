Nilgiris records only one Covid case on Saturday

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: By way of a consolation from the escalating worries on the Covid front,in the Nilgiris, for the past few days,only one infection was added on Saturday.

According to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya, the new case was a 73 year old man at Main Bazaar in Ooty.

Since he was unwell he had been taken to a private hospital in Ooty where Corona virus infection had been ruled out.

However,there had been no change in his condition.Consequently he was referred to a private hospital in Coimbatore where he had tested positive.

With this the total number of infections, as on date,has been put at 179,as three have been shifted from Friday’s total to other

other districts.