NMCT and NABARD launchel new project for Irula tribes in Karamadai block

Native Medicare Charitable Trust ( NMCT ), in partnership with NABARD, Chennai has launched a new project on “Integrated Tribal Development Program for Irula Tribes in 14 hamlets in Karamadai Block”.

To mark the 39th Foundation day of NABARD S. Selvaraj, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Chennai virtually inaugurated the programme. The Launching of the new TDF Project took place at NMCT Head Office, Kalappanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore, in the presence of A.S. Sankaranarayanan, Managing Trustee, C. Thirumala Rao, District Development Manager, NABARD, Coimbatore and M. Senthilkumar, Asst. Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore, the Local Panchayat Presidents, the leaders of Village Planning Committees of NABARD TDF Project.

The new project proposes to support 250 families for farm activities and 50 families for non-farm activities during the 5 year project period from 01.04.2020 – 31.03.2024.

The Farm activities include plantation of fruit crops such as mango, coconut and cashew and planting border crops such as teak and silk cotton in 250 acres.

The project will also support for Soil Conservation works, Manuring, Water resource development including putting up of 11 new bore wells and 4 Jackwells with Pumpsets.

The Non-farm activities include animal husbandry involving sheep and cow rearing, poultry, fishery, marketing and processing and establishment of kitchen gardens.