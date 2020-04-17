  • Download mobile app
17 Apr 2020, Edition - 1739, Friday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Donald Trump to ease US lockdown, says virus cases have ‘passed peak’ despite record deaths.
  • Testing is the biggest weapon against Coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi
  • Nine more test positive for Covid-19 in Haryana; total cases in the state rise to 213
Travel

Coimbatore

No fresh cases reported in five districts

Covai Post Network

April 17, 2020

Coimbatore : No fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from five districts in the region today.

The total cases remain 127 in Coimbatore, 80 in Tirupur, Erode 70, salem 24 and Nilgiris 9.

Coimbatore had reported only one case yesterday.

Total admission in Coimbatore 263, male 148, male child 9, female 95 and female child 11. GOvernment admission 213 and private admission 50, as on today.

Admission status as on April 17

Total – 27 (Male-18,  Female –9) Government  Admission – 8 Private Admission – 19

LAB Results Positive Cases 1 (yesterday) Result Awaited –26

A total of 26 patients were receovered from the hospital so far. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿