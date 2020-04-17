No fresh cases reported in five districts

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : No fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from five districts in the region today.

The total cases remain 127 in Coimbatore, 80 in Tirupur, Erode 70, salem 24 and Nilgiris 9.

Coimbatore had reported only one case yesterday.

Total admission in Coimbatore 263, male 148, male child 9, female 95 and female child 11. GOvernment admission 213 and private admission 50, as on today.

Admission status as on April 17

Total – 27 (Male-18, Female –9) Government Admission – 8 Private Admission – 19

LAB Results Positive Cases 1 (yesterday) Result Awaited –26

A total of 26 patients were receovered from the hospital so far.