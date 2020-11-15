No power in Adhigaratty

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: Mr.K.Sekar,Superintending engineer( in-charge) Nilgiris Electricity Distribution Circle has in a statement issued here on Sunday said that there will be no power supply in the following places on Monday (November 16) between 9 a.m and 4 p.m.owing to the proposed shutdown at the Adhigaratty sub station.

Adhigaratty,Balacola, Devarshola, Kaathaadimattam, Nunthala, Thambatty, Manihatty, Nonsuch, Harugutchi,Hulical, Melur,Manjacombai, Selas,Kilinchaada,

Bharathinagar, Thoothurmattam, Karumpaalam,

Kollacombai,Glendale and Bengorm.