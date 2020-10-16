  • Download mobile app
16 Oct 2020
No power in Gudalur on Monday

Covai Post Network

October 16, 2020

Mr.K.Sekar Superintending Engineer (In-charge),Nilgiris Electricity Distribution Circle (NEDC) has in a press note issued here on Friday stated that the sub-stations at Cherambadi , Uppatti and Gudalur and will remain shut for maintenance on Monday (October 19) between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Consequently there will no power supply at the following places during the shutdown.

Uppatti sub-station:

Uppatti,Ponnani, Devala,Yellamala, Nadugani, Kundalady,Pandhalur,Athikunna, Kolappali, Rockwood, Ayyankolli,Woodbriar and No.3 division.

Cherambadi sub station:

Cherambadi town,Kannanbyle, Naikenshola, Kayyuni, Erumadu ,Thaloor, Pannonchira,
Kakkundi ,Cholady.

Gudalur sub station:

1st mile,2nd mile, Gandhinagar, Mudumalai, Athipally, Thorapalli,Gudalur, Nandhatty, Soondy, Marappaalam Sembala, O’Valley, Padanthorai, Shreemadurai, Manvayal, Theppakaadu, Paatavayal, Nellakota,
Karkudi and Devarshola.

