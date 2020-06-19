  • Download mobile app
19 Jun 2020, Edition - 1802, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • India-China face-off: Ahead of PM’s all-party meet today, Rajnath Singh speaks to Oppn ‘to build consensus’.
  • Mukesh Ambani’s RIL becomes ‘net debt free’ by raising Rs 1.69 lakh crore
  • India-China border situation: All party meeting called by PM Narendra Modi to be held today
Travel

Coimbatore

No power in Ooty on Saturday

Covai Post Network

June 19, 2020

Udhagamandalam: Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 20 there will be no power in Ooty,on account of the maintenance works proposed to be taken up at the Ooty Sub-station.

Stating this here on Friday,the Superintending Engineer, Nilgiri Electricity Distribution Circle (NEDC) Mr.Vasunair Premkumar says that among the areas affected would be various parts of the town and its surrounding s like Finger Post, Kandhal, Thamizhagam, Hill Bunk, Kodappamund, Mullikorai, Charing Cross, Bombay Castle, Ketti, Nondimedu, Thalaiattumund, Ithalar and M.Palada.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿