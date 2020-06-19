No power in Ooty on Saturday

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 20 there will be no power in Ooty,on account of the maintenance works proposed to be taken up at the Ooty Sub-station.

Stating this here on Friday,the Superintending Engineer, Nilgiri Electricity Distribution Circle (NEDC) Mr.Vasunair Premkumar says that among the areas affected would be various parts of the town and its surrounding s like Finger Post, Kandhal, Thamizhagam, Hill Bunk, Kodappamund, Mullikorai, Charing Cross, Bombay Castle, Ketti, Nondimedu, Thalaiattumund, Ithalar and M.Palada.