No reports of auction or other methods for top posts so far

Coimbatore : There were no reports of auction or using any other methods for the top posts in the ensuing local body elections so far in Coimbatore district, Collector K Rajamani said Friday.

Replying to a specific question on auction method in the election, Rajamani told reporters that no such complaints or reporters were received from any area in the district, where elections are to be held on December 27 and 30.

On preparedness for the election, he said that of the total 1,520 polling booths, 214 have been identified as sensitive and steps have been taken after consultation with police department, more policemen will be deployed and and necessary CCTV cameras installed.

Similarly, extra vigil will be kept at 16 check posts on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, in view of some sensitive booths, he said adding that Karamadai was identified as sensitive area and 73 booth in Thumanur, Anaikatti, 16 booths in Periyanaickenpalayam and 73 in Pollachi North and South. are in forest area, where tribals live.

Flying squads will be in place to monitor the violation of model code of conduct as was done in the last Lok Sabha elections, he said.

The final electoral roll will be released on December 19, Rajamani said.