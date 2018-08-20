NOC mandatory for PG admission in TNAU

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) today asked the short-listed candidates to submit NOC from the State Government or accreditation from Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) to be considered for PG admission.

The eligibility condition was that only candidates from State Agricultural Universities/ICAR-accredited institutes would be admitted as per PG admission brochure 2018-19.

Candidates were allowed to appear forthe written examination with a condition that they had to produce either NOC (as per G.O.Ms.No.171, dated 9.7.2018) or ICAR accreditation certificate from the institute where they last studied, a TNAU statement said.

Short-listed candidates from non-SAU’s and non-ICAR-accredited Institutes were adequately informed through website, e-mail and call letter, the statement added.