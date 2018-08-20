  • Download mobile app

20 Aug 2018, Edition - 1133, Monday

  • Sidhu was in Pakistan to attend “friend” Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister
  • CBI has requested Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi in the UK
  • More Pak issues clarification, admits ‘no offer of talk by PM Modi’
  • The death toll due to Kerala floods stands at 370
  • The Taliban have taken over 100 people, including women and children, hostage, said an Afghan official on Monday
  • 12 of Imran’s 21 cabinet members held key posts during Musharraf regime
  • ATS arrests former Sena corporator, Shrikant Pangarkar for ‘plotting’ blasts
  • Two cabbies in Delhi jailed for driving on wrong side
NOC mandatory for PG admission in TNAU

Covai Post Network

August 20, 2018

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) today asked the short-listed candidates to submit NOC from the State Government or accreditation from Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) to be considered for PG admission.

The eligibility condition was that only candidates from State Agricultural Universities/ICAR-accredited institutes would be admitted as per PG admission brochure 2018-19.

Candidates were allowed to appear forthe written examination with a condition that they had to produce either NOC (as per G.O.Ms.No.171, dated 9.7.2018) or ICAR accreditation certificate from the institute where they last studied, a TNAU statement said.

Short-listed candidates from non-SAU’s and non-ICAR-accredited Institutes were adequately informed through website, e-mail and call letter, the statement added.

