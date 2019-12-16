Not a mere accident, but a casteist incident: VCK.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Terming the recent wall collapse at Nadur Village in the district, which claimed 17 lives not not a mere accident,, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katch president, Thol Thirumalavan alleged that this was purely a caste-based incident.

Thirumavalavan, who was at the village to console the bereaved family told reporters that the wall was built to clearly avoid Dalit community people in the area, which ended in the tragedy.

Despite several complaints seeking to demolish the compound, wall, which collapsed on four houses killing 17 lives on December two, the officials not only failed to act, but permitted to construct the wall without proper pillars, he alleged.

The owner, Sivarubramanian, who was arrested, should be booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and expedite the trial to give justice to the families, he said.

Meanwhile, 15 activists of Bharath Sena were arrested for attempting to waive black flags against Thirumavalavan on his arrival at P N Palayam in the city, police said.

The black flag demo was to condemn the reported derogatory remarks made by Thirumavalavan against Hindu Gods, thus hurting the sentiments of Hindus, they said