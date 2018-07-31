NSE to support MSMEs go public

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : National Stock Exchange (NSE) will extend all possible support to MSMEs for bringing them to the IPO platform, a top official has said.

As the ecosystem in Coimbatore was very conducive, NSE was keen to bring MSMEs here under the IPO platform, NSE national head Rachna Busari said, in her address to a symposium on NSE IPO held here.

She said several companies from this region were suitable candidates to raise funds using the NSE SME platform and listing would enable them to unlock their value

and bring market capitalisation.

In addition, bank interest rates would be lower for those units listed on NSE, she pointed out.

More than 165 companies had listed on the platform and last year saw an exponential growth in listing, Rachna said.

The symposium was organised jointly by CII, TiE (The indus Entrepreneurs) and Indian Institute of Foundrymen to disseminate knowledge on SMEs going for listing on stock exchanges, a TiE statement said today.

TiE president G karthikeyan said Coimbatore was a self-made industrial city and many of the SMEs from this region wereeligible to be listed on BSE and NSE