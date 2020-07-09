Octogenarian dies of Covid-19 in Coimbatore

July 9, 2020
Coimbatore : A 80-year old man, hailing from Karur, today died of Covid-19 in ESI Hospital here.
The man, from Palapatti, was admitted to a private hospital in the city a fortnight ago, after being tested Coronarivus positive.
As his condition did not show much improvement, the man was shifted to Government ESI hospital today.
However, the octogenarian breathed his last a few minutes after admission, hospital sources said.
Meanwhile, a leading jewellery on 100 Feet Road in the city downed their shutters, following two of its employees tested Covid-19 positive.
As the shop is being sprayed with disinfectants, the owners started shifting their gold stocks to other shops.