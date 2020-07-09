Octogenarian dies of Covid-19 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 80-year old man, hailing from Karur, today died of Covid-19 in ESI Hospital here.

The man, from Palapatti, was admitted to a private hospital in the city a fortnight ago, after being tested Coronarivus positive.

As his condition did not show much improvement, the man was shifted to Government ESI hospital today.

However, the octogenarian breathed his last a few minutes after admission, hospital sources said.

Meanwhile, a leading jewellery on 100 Feet Road in the city downed their shutters, following two of its employees tested Covid-19 positive.

As the shop is being sprayed with disinfectants, the owners started shifting their gold stocks to other shops.