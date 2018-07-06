06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday
Officials conduct surprise check in fish market
July 6, 2018
COIMBATORE: Food Safety department o Friday carried out surprise check in the fish market in Ukkadam to find out whether the vendors were using any preservative to keep the fish fresh.
The raids were conducted following the recent reports of seizure of a few tonnes of fish, which were found fresh by using Pharmolin, official sources said.
The officials, accompanied by officials from Fisheries Department, checked tanks, containers and vessels kept to store the fish, since a large chunk was coming from Kerala, they said.
However, officials were satisfied that the vendors were not using any chemicals but only ice to keep the fish afresh.