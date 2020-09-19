Old building brought down amid tense moments in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Corporation officials today demolished a few old buildings, considered to be dangerous, near Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Ukkadam area, amid tight police security.

The district collector, K Rajamani has issued order to identify and demolish old buildings dangerous to the public live, following the collapse a building in Selvapuram, claiming four lives recently.

As the officials reached the spot to demolish the building belonging to one Saravanakumar, who was maintaining Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, the shop keepers occupying it opposed and raised slogans against them.

Nearly 50 police personnel were deployed for smooth demolition, as the shops were said to be in dilapidated state and with chance of collapse high, due to the rains.

The officials and police managed to convince the shop keepers,who dispersed and building was brought down.