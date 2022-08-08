On Day 3 Of Isha’s Leadership Program HINAR 2022, Focus On Execution Of Sadhguru’s Journey For Save Soil

Covai Post Network

“Human Is Not A Resource” (HINAR 2022) program organised by the Isha Leadership Academy culminates with focus on Execution of large-scale projects like global Save Soil Movement.

Coimbatore : Themed around “Blueprint for Active Transformation”, the “Human Is Not A Resource” (HINAR 2022) program organised by Isha Leadership Academy at the picturesque Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore culminated on Sunday with an impromptu session by some of the core team members of “Save Soil”, the global movement steered by Sadhguru, that has now touched over 3.9 billion people across the globe, making it the biggest people’s movement in the world.

Participants, who are business professionals, were eager to know about what it took to organise a mammoth people’s movement around Save Soil where Sadhguru undertook an arduous 100-day journey as a solo motorcyclist across 27 nations to raise awareness about the impending global disaster of soil extinction.

“It may sound unbelievable to many, but the action plan for the 30,000-km London to India Save Soil journey was unveiled by Sadhguru just three months prior to the execution to the core group of volunteers,” shared Moumita Sen Sarma.

Confessing of being numbed after hearing the scale of the grand project that lay ahead, she said, “My first thought was, was it even executable?” But as the teams came together towards the clear direction laid out by Sadhguru, the seemingly impossible became possible.”

Lokanetra, another core team volunteer, concurred. “Being a part of Isha is that once the vision is clear…the direction is set by Sadhguru, then everybody just aligns.” Noting that conflicts and overlaps as natural, he credited the seamless execution to the ability of the volunteers to align with the larger vision. “These conflicts and overlaps, and confusion will always be there, but the alignment is always 100%,” he reiterated.

Adding a fresh perspective, Jeby Cherian, added, “Volunteering is a choice and to selflessly offer oneself is a tremendous tool for self-growth. All the volunteers do what is needed. Since their quest is for improvement, they actively seek feedback and they are grateful for the feedback they receive. So when you bring all of these elements together, you don’t need KPI/KRA or any other mechanisms that we use in the corporate world. This is how magic happens!”

As the core group laid out the myriad complexities involved with the execution of the Save Soil movement, the participants threw a volley of questions, amazed to hear all behind-the-scenes action.

Up next, VS Parthasarathy, Vice Chairman, AllCargo, shared trade secrets on what made his one of the top logistics companies in India.

Narrating the transformation story of his company, Parthasarathy focussed on five key components that made the company achieve execution excellence. “YIELD with a ruthless focus on profit, CLIMB with a relentless focus on scaling, UNMIX to reduce complexity, FABLE which means, creating good stories and lastly, TRUST”

This was followed up by an invigorating session on Action Planning by resource leaders Hema Annamalai, Disruptor, Angel Investor, Ex-Founder and CEO, Ampere Electric Vehicles; Gajendra Chandel, Founder and Chief Enabler, Viribus Unitis Consulting; Former President and CHRO, Tata Motors; Deepta Rangarajan, President and Co-Founder, IRIS Business Services Limited and Amit Kalra, Chief Transformation Officer, HLE Glascoat Limited.

'Transformation: What should be done, and what should not': A session ripe with experience sharing and learnings, led by @srbhema, @gpschandel, @AmitKal65928241, and Deepta Rangarajan.#HumanisNOTaResource #IshaLeadership pic.twitter.com/gmHH9nMT5M — Isha Leadership Academy (@IshaLeadership) August 7, 2022

At the closing, program hosts Sunil Buch, Co-Founder and CEO, Wellness Niyamas and Ashutosh Pandey, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra First Choice Wheels were overwhelmed to receive a standing ovation by the participants.

The sixth edition of “Human is Not a Resource” program unfolded the story of Active Transformation using the three components of Learning, Capacity, and Execution. Setting the tone for the program, Sadhguru in his introductory video on the first day said, “A human being is not a resource – a human being is a possibility. It is just that there is always a distance between a possibility and a reality. What an individual human being will become essentially depends upon whether we can unfold this possibility or not.”

Nina Chatrath, Leadership and Business Consultant and Independent Board Director, Oriental Hotels, detailed the learning preferences of the participants making them aware of the different learning preferences to unlock synergy while connecting with people. Ruchira Chaudhary, Executive Coach, and Founder, TrueNorth Consulting, conducted detailed sessions seeding the idea of coaching an effective Leadership Role Modeling tool. Her message, “You cannot be a good leader without being a good coach” resounded unequivocally among the participants. Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad drew parallels between cricket and business highlighting the challenges of coaching and dealing with different player attitudes.

Human is NOT a Resource (HINAR) is an annual leadership program organized by Isha Leadership Academy. The 3 days program brings together thought leaders, business and HR practitioners from diverse fields to discuss practical steps to enable a paradigm shift from human beings as resources to human beings as possibilities.

Over 10 years ago, Sadhguru founded Isha Leadership Academy to provide the highest quality leadership education by combining external skill sets with tools for wellbeing. Isha Leadership Academy focuses on cultivating leadership as an innate and intuitive process – beyond strategies or techniques. Its guiding principle is the importance of first managing one’s own mind, body and energies, in order to manage external situations and people.