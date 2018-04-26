One arrested, 40 kilos ganja seized

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: One person was arrested on Thursday for possessing 40 kg of ganja, reportedly smuggled from Andhra Pradesh and to be sold to students in the city.

Based on a tip off, a special team of police rushed to Ramanathapuram in the city and searched a person standing with gunny bag, which contained 40 kg of ganja.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the youth P Rajeshkumar, hailing from Sivaganga, brought the contraband from Andhra Pradesh.

“One kg of ganja is sold for Rs,10,000 to Rs.15,000 and supplied all over the city and rural areas,” police said adding search was on for two of his accomplices.