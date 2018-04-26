27 Apr 2018, Edition - 1018, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Kushinagar accident: Principal of Divine Public School has been arrested
- Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reacts on Kushinagar accident that claimed lives of 13 children this morning
- Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif disqualified for holding a UAE visa
- IDFC Mutual fund is valued around 6% – 8% of its asset under management, which is currently more than ₹70,000 crore
- The revelation comes at a time when PNB is launching its own measures to nab the economic offenders
- Apollo Hospital makes startling submission, says ‘don’t have Jayalalithaa’s biological samples’
- After 13 children die due to ‘negligence’, ‘negligent’ school officials go absconding, school Principal and Manager go missing
- After Madras HC orders CBI probe, DMK demands T.N Health Minister’s resignation
- The social media giant reported $4.98 billion in profit — up from $4.26 billion in the last quarter
One arrested, 40 kilos ganja seized
Covai Post Network
April 26, 2018
COIMBATORE: One person was arrested on Thursday for possessing 40 kg of ganja, reportedly smuggled from Andhra Pradesh and to be sold to students in the city.
Based on a tip off, a special team of police rushed to Ramanathapuram in the city and searched a person standing with gunny bag, which contained 40 kg of ganja.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the youth P Rajeshkumar, hailing from Sivaganga, brought the contraband from Andhra Pradesh.
“One kg of ganja is sold for Rs,10,000 to Rs.15,000 and supplied all over the city and rural areas,” police said adding search was on for two of his accomplices.