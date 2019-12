Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 14 : One person was killed and three others injured, when a private bus dashed against a van near Karamadai, about 30 kms from here today.

According to police, four embers of a family were coming to the city from Karamadai in a van, when the speeding bus rammed on it, killing the driver on the spot.

The injured, including two women, were admitted to a private hospital, police said, adding the bus driver fled the scene.