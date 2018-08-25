  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
25 Aug 2018, Edition - 1138, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Two Indian Army jawans were critically injured in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
  • Two Indian Army jawans were critically injured in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
  • The IAF has so far rescued 663 people and has airlifted 974 tonnes of relief material in Kerala
  • South Korean court raises ex-president Park’s jail term to 25 years
  • Vijay Mallya extradition case: CBI submits video of jail cell to UK court
  • First time ever, India, Pak soldiers set to participate together in a military exercise
Travel

Coimbatore

One lakh litre of drinking water despatched to Kerala

Covai Post Network

August 25, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu government today despatched one lakh litre of ‘Amma’ brand drinking water bottles to Kerala from here.

Flagging off 11 trucks carrying the water bottles, Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani said that the government continued to help the people of flood-hit Kerala.

The Chief Minister, Edapadi K Palanisamy has already announced Rs.10 crore financial assistance to that State, he said.

Velumani said that 42 types of relief materials, including rice, grains, medicines and essentials, worth Rs.four crore had already been despatched from the district for the benefit of the people.

Besides an NGO has given a water purifying machine worth Rs.five lakh which is also part of the relief materials sent today, he said.

Meanwhile, the District CPI today sent relief materials worth Rs.10 lakh collected by party to Kerala, former CPI legislator, M Arumugham said.

Stating that the materials will be distributed directly to the affected people in that State, he said that Rs.three lakh from the party will be handed over to the Thrissur district party headquarters, to carry out relief works.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿