One rupee idli granny making waves across world

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Sept 12 : An octogenarian woman, who sells idli a South Indian delicacy for re.one for the last 10 years, is drawing the attention of the World and receiving helping hand to ease her problems.

When idli was sold at a price of minimum Rs 10 in petty shops to Rs.50 in big restaurants, the 85-year old is providing idli to her customers without any profit motive, consider only their satisfaction.

With increased customers, Kamalathal, a resident of Vadivelampalayam on the outskirts, gets up at 4 AM and after finishing her work, prepares idli, chutney and sambar (side dishes) all alone.

Kamalathal was selling idli for the last 30 years, initially for 25 paise but increased the price to re.one, following higher prices for raw materials like rice, urad dal, coconut and vegetables.

Her main customers are students ,government and private employees, drivers, daily wage earners, who preferred to parcel the idlis to their schools and colleges and offices.

Known popularly as “re.one idli granny” Kamalathal used hand grinder and not electric grinder for making batters for idli.

Sources close to Kamalathal said that she started business by selling idli at 25 paise and increased it to re,.one 10 years ago. Unfortunately, her widoweddaughter died recently and grandson is extending helping hand to serve the people.

As the details about Kamalathal went viral on social media, the district collector, K Rajamani met her Tuesday and assured all possible help, including a house under PM Awas Yojana.

Appreciating the service-minded granny, business tycoon Mahindra offered an electric grinder, mixie and cooking gas facility, official sources said.