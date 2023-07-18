OnePlus Road Trip Futurebound arrives in Coimbatore as part of nationwide tour

Covai Post Network

OnePlus, the global technology brand has made its way to Coimbatore with its OnePlus Road Trip Futurebound – a unique initiative to bring the latest tech experiences from OnePlus closer to its community across India. Marking the second edition of this innovative campaign, Coimbatore becomes the latest destination, offering an extraordinary showcase of OnePlus’ ecosystem.

As part of the OnePlus Road Trip Futurebound campaign, the brand offered its community in Coimbatore a first-of-its-kind experience by bringing in a unique mobile OnePlus experience outlet. The mobile OnePlus experience outlet displays a wide selection of OnePlus products. A key highlight of the OnePlus Road Trip 2023 was the OnePlus 11 Concept phone which was revealed at the recent Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona. Following its launch at the MWC 2023, the OnePlus 11 Concept is now available for the first time for the India community to experience the innovative product first-hand.

In addition to the OnePlus 11 Concept, the pop-up experience outlet also featured the recently launched flagship OnePlus 11 series, the all-new OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds 2, OnePlus Keyboard 81Pro, and as well as the OnePlus Monitor X 27, showcasing the true strength of the OnePlus ecosystem of products.

“Coimbatore holds a special place in OnePlus’ journey, thanks to our vibrant and ever-growing community in the city who have embraced OnePlus products wholeheartedly,” shared Ranjeet Singh, Director of Sales, OnePlus India, addressing the event. “We are delighted to bring the OnePlus Road Trip Futurebound to Coimbatore as we extend our immersive tech experience to our passionate users in the city.

This innovative initiative reflects our commitment to moving closer to our community and expressing our heartfelt appreciation for their incredible support along our journey in India.”

As part of this innovative campaign, the brand has transformed two large 32 feet expandable trucks into mobile experience outlets. These expandable trucks serve as a stunning backdrop for showcasing the latest OnePlus devices, creating a visually captivating experience. The two mobile experience outlets embarked on a journey towards northern and southern routes respectively from 15th June and are covering over 25 cities which includes several tier-2 cities and beyond. One pop-up experience outlet is heading towards many cities in the northern region such as Lucknow, Agra amongst others, while the other pop-up outlet has been be heading towards a southern route, covering several cities like Coimbatore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and more.

The event also offered a plethora of engaging activities, such as the “OnePlus 5G Sketchbot” featuring an AI robotic arm powered by Jio True 5G wherein the robotic arm will remotely recreate art made on OnePlus Pad by the community. Moreover, attendees can indulge in the exhilarating “OnePlus Action Flipbook” experience and other fun-filled activities. The Red Cable Club brings an exciting “Spot the Bus with OnePlus Road Trip” activity for members. Users would need to spot the bus, capture an image and share it for a chance to win OnePlus Buds Z2 for the duration of the road trip.

Customers looking to buy the OnePlus 11 Series products also stand a chance to win an exciting OnePlus goodie at the venue.

In addition, Jio customers on Rs.399 JioPlus Postpaid plan purchasing a new OnePlus device* at the Road Trip event will get exciting benefits worth up to INR 4500.

Consumers will also be able to purchase the OnePlus products while availing other exciting offers as part of the campaign.

Coimbatore has emerged among the top five cities in the Southern region in terms of online sales of smartphones for the brand.

For detailed information on the OnePlus Road Trip Futurebound and its locations, please visit www.oneplusroadtrip.com