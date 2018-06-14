Online applications for TNAU PG admissions invited

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has invited application online for its postgraduate admission 2018-19.

The School of Postgraduate Studies (SPC) is offering masters programmes in 33 disciplines and doctoral programmes in 28 disciplines, integrated PhD in six disciplines and external PhD in 28 disciplines. Nano science and technology, remote sensing and geo-informatics, botechnology and environmental sciences are interdisciplinary programmes,

TNAU Vice-Chancellor Dr K Ramasamy said today.

These programmes are being offered in various colleges such as AC & RI, Coimbatore, and six constituent colleges located at Madurai, Trichy, Kumulur, Killikulam, Periyakulam and Mettupalayam, he said in a statement.

The application should be submitted online only at www.tnau.ac.in and the hard copy with necessary documents should be sent to Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies, TNAU. SPS Dean Dr U Sivakumar said the last date for the receipt of application through online was July 11 for masters and 13 for doctoral programmes. All correspondence will be done electronically.

The entrance test will be held on July 26 for masters and August 2 for PhD, while date of admission will be on August 20 and 21 for masters and 21 for PhD, with registration of first trimester for both on August 23.