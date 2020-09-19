Online membership drive by DMK begins

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The District DMK East in charge and MLA N Karthik today inaugurated the online membership drive to enroll new members to the party fold.

The drive followed the directive of party president, M K Stalin to enroll 25 lakh new members, particularly youth, to the party within 45 days.

Addressing a press conference on the issue, Karthik said that at least 10,000 new members will be brought to the party fold each from Coimbatore South and Singanallur assembly constituencies.

He also appealed to the youth to join the party in large numbers so that DMK can come to power and provide a corruption-free government by ousting the incumbent Edapadi Palanisamy government.