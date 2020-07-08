  • Download mobile app
08 Jul 2020
Coimbatore

Ooty gets a new place for fresh vegetables and fruits

D.Radhakrishnan

July 8, 2020

Udhagamandalam: A new facility to make available fresh vegetables and fruits to consumers,came into being,under the aegis of the Tamilnadu Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA) near the Government Rose Garden (GRG) here on Wednesday.

Christened “Elite Shop” , it was inaugurated by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya. Explaining the salient features of the
new outlet to The Covai Post,the Joint Director of Horticulture,the Nilgiris Mr.Sivasubramaniam
Samraj said that the objective of the scheme, promoted by the Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops Dr.N.Subbian was to help
consumers get fresh vegetables and fruits at Farmers Market rates by procuring them directly from the fields. In the process the middlemen
would be eliminated. It would also help combat the spread of the Corona virus by dispersing people and ensuring social distancing.

Stating that on a trial basis, it had been introduced here, Mr.Samraj said that based on the response, the service would be expanded. The shop will sell horticulture products from the hills and the plains apart from jam, jelly, squash, tea etc.

It will remain open from 7 a.m to 2.00 p.m.

