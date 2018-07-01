Ooty-Mettupalayam train suspended midway due to loco problem

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Train no 56137 Ooty to Mettupalayam, which left at 2.10 PM, stopped in the middle while crossing the Kattery bridge due to loco trouble around 3.40 PM.

However, all the 165 passengers were brought safely to Mettupalayam bythree buses arranged by the railways from Coonoor, including some passengers with reserved tickets to board Blue Mountain Express, railway sources said.

A pregnant woman was accommodated in a car and brought to the station, they said.

The technicians, who had left for the repairs, completed the task around 6.40 PM and train on its way to Mettupalayam, they said.