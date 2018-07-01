  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
02 Jul 2018, Edition - 1084, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • SC allows centre to file reply in Nikah Halala case
  • PM Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, where 17 Sikhs were killed
  • Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi
  • Uttarakhand: Cloudburst hit Munsiari’s Balati in Pithoragarh this morning, damaging dam of Seraghat Hydro Power Project
  • ‘Mobs undermining democracy’, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister
Travel

Coimbatore

Ooty-Mettupalayam train suspended midway due to loco problem

Covai Post Network

July 1, 2018

Coimbatore : Train no 56137 Ooty to Mettupalayam, which left at 2.10 PM, stopped in the middle while crossing the Kattery bridge due to loco trouble around 3.40 PM.

However, all the 165 passengers were brought safely to Mettupalayam bythree buses arranged by the railways from Coonoor, including some passengers with reserved tickets to board Blue Mountain Express, railway sources said.

A pregnant woman was accommodated in a car and brought to the station, they said.

The technicians, who had left for the repairs, completed the task around 6.40 PM and train on its way to Mettupalayam, they said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿