Operation of Parcel Cargo Express Special between Coimbatore and Chennai Central

First ever Timetabled Parcel Express of Salem Division, Southern Railway started its maiden journey from Coimbatore Jn to Chennai Central today.

This first Timetabled Parcel Express consists of 1 VP (Parcel Vans) carrying about 5500 kgs essential goods of canvassed traffic. Enroute loading is expected from few more stations.

This Parcel Express (Train No.00654) started from Coimbatore to Dr. MGR Chennai Central.

In return direction train no 00653 will start from Dr.MG Ramachandran Central station to Coimbatore duly having stoppage in intermediate stations like Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore loading and unloading points.

These Parcel Express Trains are operated in view of COVID-19 outbreak to help reach medical essentials to various places. These Parcel Express serves for the movement of medicines, medical equipments, masks, food items, food products, Stationeries, Couriers and other medical essentials in the hour of need.

Salem Division of Southern Railway is running Parcel Van Special Trains for mass quick transportation across the nation for the customers including State governments. Industrial houses, companies, organizations, individuals are benefitted by this extended rail services of Southern Railway.

Parcel bookings are open now. For assistance Salem division has nominated exclusive Commercial inspectors at: Coimbatore 9003956955,

Tiruppur 9600956238,

Erode 9600956231,

Salem 9003956957.