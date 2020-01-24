Over 25,000 fire calls attended in the last year in Tamil Nadu: DGP

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel (TNFRS) have rescued 250 persons and 1,200 animals from the various fire accidents across the State in the last one year, a top official said Friday.

Reviewing the preparedness of the fire fighters at the Fire Department office here, Director in-charge of TNFRS and DGP, C Sylendra Babu said that the department has received nearly 26,000 calls and attended 25,400 fire accidents during the period.

He said that 10-member special rescue team is in place in each district to attend major fire and other accidents and 700 fire fighters are being trained to control forest fires in the State.

Tamil Nadu stood first with 46 medals in competition held for Indian Fire and Rescue Services personnel he said.

Sylendra Babu said that 3,600 school students were trained to prevent fire accidents and also to respond during such critical time.