  • Download mobile app
24 Jan 2020, Edition - 1655, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Let them protest, but we won’t budge on CAA: Amit Shah
  • CBI awaits responses of three countries in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
  • SC says anti-CAA petitions from Assam and Tripura will be heard separately.
Travel

Coimbatore

Over 25,000 fire calls attended in the last year in Tamil Nadu: DGP

Covai Post Network

January 24, 2020

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel (TNFRS) have rescued 250 persons and 1,200 animals from the various fire accidents across the State in the last one year, a top official said Friday.

Reviewing the preparedness of the fire fighters at the Fire Department office here, Director in-charge of TNFRS and DGP, C Sylendra Babu said that the department has received nearly 26,000 calls and attended 25,400 fire accidents during the period.

He said that 10-member special rescue team is in place in each district to attend major fire and other accidents and 700 fire fighters are being trained to control forest fires in the State.

Tamil Nadu stood first with 46 medals in competition held for Indian Fire and Rescue Services personnel he said.

Sylendra Babu said that 3,600 school students were trained to prevent fire accidents and also to respond during such critical time.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿