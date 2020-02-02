Over 6,000 participate in anti-CAA rally in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Over 6,000 persons belonging to various political parties and Muslim organisations on Sunday took out a massive rally

seeking to repeal the CAA, NRC and NPR, in the city.

Organised by All Jamaath and various Islamic organisations, the rally, covering nearly five kms, saw the participants of more than 2,500 women and children raising slogans against the Act.

Holding Tricolour, the participants raised slogans like “Repeal CAA and NRC. “India is our Motherland,” police said.

More than 2,500 police personnel were deployed to prevent any eventualities.