23 Jan 2020, Edition - 1654, Thursday
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Coimbatore

Over four crore worth red sanders seized, one arrested in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 23, 2020

Coimbatore, Jan 23 : Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have seized 9.5 tonnes of red sanders, valued over Rs.four crore from a container lorry in the city.

Based on a tip off,, the officials kept strict vigil and carried out vehicle check on Avanashi National Highway, Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The officials managed to intercept a container lorry coming from Vellore, at Kaniyar toll gate and on search found the red sanders, the value of which is said to be Rs.4.27 crore and arrested the driver, they said.

The driver, Rajkumar was produced before a Court and remanded and lodged in the Centarl jail Thursday, police said.

