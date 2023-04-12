Participate in the ‘Vi20FANfest’ challenge during the ongoing T20 Championship to win a Smartphone every day!

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore -It’s that time of the year again when soaring sixes, nail-biting matches, and all the razzmatazz of India’s favourite T20 Championship will keep millions of cricket enthusiasts glued to their television sets. It is also the time when Vi, India’s leading telecom brand, brings exciting opportunities for its cricket enthusiastic customers to win rewards by participating in engaging contests. Vi once again invites its customers to participate in the Vi20FANfest challenge that gives them a chance to win a smartphone every matchday. Through this two months long contest, Vi will felicitate winners with smartphones every day. Additionally, one mega winner will have the golden opportunity to win 2 tickets to experience the T20 Championship finals live. Vi customers can play Vi20FANfest challenge on the Vi Facebook page- @ViOfficialFanWorld, the Vi Instagram page- viofficialfanworld, and on Vi Twitter page- @ViCustomerCare, during match hours. Participants must correctly answer the trivia questions every day, by commenting with the hashtag ‘#Vi20FANfest’. There will be a total of 20 questions for each match. The Smartphone will be given to a winner selected basis a computerized audit from the participants who have answered all questions correctly and the participant with most correct answers in the season will win the tickets to the finals Additionally, the name and photo of each daily winner will be shared on Vi social media pages. So if you are a Vi customer, this T20 cricket season Vi 20 FANfest is the place to be! For more details on Vi20FANfest challenge, log on to Vi Facebook page, Vi Instagram page or Twitter, now!Vi20FANfest challenge is valid till May 28, 2023.