Pay Rs.4,000 per month relief to workers in jewellery, construction sector

Coimbatore : DMK MLA, N Karthik today appealed to Tamil Nadu Government to provide financial aid to workers in jewellery, construction and others coming under unorganised sectors.

They were suffering to make both their ends meet, following the lockdown announced from March 24 and facing lot of hardship, he said in a statement.

Besides, the workers, who were left out by the regulations that works can be resumed only with 50 per cent of workers, were also suffering without jobs, he said.

Since almost all the workers were staying in rented houses, they can feed their family only if they get daily jobs, due to which majority of the workers were under mental stress, Karthik said.

Stating that nearly 30,000 families were dependent on the jewellery works, both directly and indirectly, he said that the Government has announced that only those renewed their membership in the welfare boards will be paid

Rs.1,000 per month.

In view of this, the government should expedite the process of enlisting the workers in the boards and sanction Rs.5,000 per month, totaling to Rs.20,000 for four months, as special financial aid to the workers in

all the three sectors, Karthik said.