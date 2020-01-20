Pet dogs save master’s life from venomous snake in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three pet dogs saving their master by attacking and killing a venomous snake, which tried to attack him is going viral in the social media here.

Ramalingam, a farmer in Othakalmandapam on the outskirts, along with his friends, had gone to feed his cattle tied in the farm Sunday morning and his pet dogs also followed them.

Suddenly a six foot long Russel’s viper stood in front of Ramalingam and was about to attack him and his friends.

As they were trying to run for safety, the three dogs attacked the snake and killed it, thus saving the master from the jaws of death.

Ramalingam captured the scene in his mobile phone and video is going viral in the social media.

The neighbours and the public appreciated the dogs for their love for their master.