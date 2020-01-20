  • Download mobile app
20 Jan 2020, Edition - 1651, Monday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • J&K DGP Dilbag Singh welcomes establishment of deradicalisation centres in the Valley.
  • 3 terrorists gunned down in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Shopian
  • PM Narendra Modi reaches BJP HQ.
  • Tax evasion Karti P Chidambaram moves HC demanding urgent hearing of the case.
Travel

Coimbatore

Pet dogs save master’s life from venomous snake in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 20, 2020

Coimbatore : Three pet dogs saving their master by attacking and killing a venomous snake, which tried to attack him is going viral in the social media here.

Ramalingam, a farmer in Othakalmandapam on the outskirts, along with his friends, had gone to feed his cattle tied in the farm Sunday morning and his pet dogs also followed them.

Suddenly a six foot long Russel’s viper stood in front of Ramalingam and was about to attack him and his friends.

As they were trying to run for safety, the three dogs attacked the snake and killed it, thus saving the master from the jaws of death.

Ramalingam captured the scene in his mobile phone and video is going viral in the social media.

The neighbours and the public appreciated the dogs for their love for their master.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿