PG students awarded at commencement programme of PSGIM

Covai Post Network

PSG Institute of management and PSG Institute of Advancement Studies held its commencement program for the class of 2022 today .

The ceremony was an exciting milestone for the graduates of PSGIM and PSGIAS. The students of full-time and part-time Masters in Business Administration, Anna university and students from Masters of Business administration from University of Toledo, Northern Kentucky University and Leeds Beckett University were awarded during the ceremony.

The commencement ceremony was presided by L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG Institutions, Mr. K Kalyanaraman, Managing Director, Technology Consulting, Protiviti, Chennai, was the guest of honour and presenting the student’s awards with our International Partners Dr. Anne L Balazas, Dean, John B. and Lillian E. Neff College of Business and Innovation, University of Toledo, and Dr. Hassan R HassabElnaby, Dean, Haile/US Bank College of Business, Northern Kentucky University.

The ceremony presented awards to 300 students who successfully graduated with their master’s degrees.