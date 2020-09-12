  • Download mobile app
12 Sep 2020, Edition - 1887, Saturday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Ayodhya Ram temple trust defrauded of Rs 6 lakh via cloned cheques
  • China ready to take conciliatory steps to de-escalate tensions at #LAC: Foreign minister Wang
  • Kangana Ranaut flight onboard chaos: DGCA finds violations, directs IndiGo to act against unruly passengers
Travel

Coimbatore

Pigeon message to PM on NEET

Covai Post Network

September 12, 2020

Coimbatore :Even as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to begin a few hours from now, activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) released a pigeon with a message to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi seeking to cancel the test.

This was part of a novel demonstration near the Sivanandapuram Post Office, demanding cancellation of NEET.

The workers wanted its revokation , as a few students had committed suicide in Tamil Nadu, the last one being Jyothi Sridurga, who had
hanged herself to death in Madurai today, reportedly due to mental stress.

The NEET will be held tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Anti-Fascism Federation, a forum of various political parties and organisations, held a demonstration near South Tahsildar office, seeking cancellation of NEET.

Holding banner reading +Tamil Nadu without BJP. Tamil Nadu without Communalism the activists raised slogans against NEET. eom

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿