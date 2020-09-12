Pigeon message to PM on NEET

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :Even as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to begin a few hours from now, activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) released a pigeon with a message to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi seeking to cancel the test.

This was part of a novel demonstration near the Sivanandapuram Post Office, demanding cancellation of NEET.

The workers wanted its revokation , as a few students had committed suicide in Tamil Nadu, the last one being Jyothi Sridurga, who had

hanged herself to death in Madurai today, reportedly due to mental stress.

The NEET will be held tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Anti-Fascism Federation, a forum of various political parties and organisations, held a demonstration near South Tahsildar office, seeking cancellation of NEET.

Holding banner reading +Tamil Nadu without BJP. Tamil Nadu without Communalism the activists raised slogans against NEET. eom