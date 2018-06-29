Police clear encroachments by fruit vendors at Ukkadam

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Traffic police on Wednesday cleared the road space encroached upon by fruit vendors at Ukkadam in order to facilitate free flow of vehicles that has been affected by traffic diversion for Ukkadam-Athupalam flyover work.

According to officials, the shops would be removed completely for the flyover work later. “The encroachments were removed now as a temporary relief only,” they said.

“Traffic movement in the entire area has been affected due to diversions for the flyover work. Not only the vendors, but also the customers coming to these shops to buy fruits park their vehicles in front of the shops. Buses could not move freely. In fact, we had requested the vendors to clear the place. But they did not listen and cooperate with the authorities. So police cleared the encroachments,” said Traffic (West) Inspector K.V. Sathasivem.

“We have taken signed affidavits from the vendors that they would abide by the rules and regulations,” he added.

Officials said encroachments by eight fruit stalls functioning opposite Ukkadam police station were cleared on Wednesday.

Other stalls and encroachments opposite the station would be removed by the Highways Department as the work progresses further.