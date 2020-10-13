  • Download mobile app
15 Oct 2020, Edition - 1920, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • 47% Covid deaths among those aged below 60 years, says health ministry
  • Govt mulls strategy for #Covid vaccine availability, distribution by July 2021
  • Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid signs ordinance on capital punishment in rape cases
Travel

Coimbatore

Police extend a helping hand to tribals

D.Radhakrishnan

October 13, 2020

Udhagamandalam: About 70 families belonging to a particularly vulnerable tribal community in a remote part of Gudalur benefited from a welfare assistance programme organised by the Nilgiris police on Tuesday.Led by the Superintendent of Police,The Nilgiris Dr.V.Sasimohan a team of police officers and men trooped into Naikenpadi,a tribal hamlet within the Newhope police station limits.

After interacting with the tribals,Dr.Sasimohan distributed various items including warm clothes,blankets,vegetables,masks and immunity enhancing medicines. He also handed over education accessories to the tribal children.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿