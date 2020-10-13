Police extend a helping hand to tribals

D.Radhakrishnan







Udhagamandalam: About 70 families belonging to a particularly vulnerable tribal community in a remote part of Gudalur benefited from a welfare assistance programme organised by the Nilgiris police on Tuesday.Led by the Superintendent of Police,The Nilgiris Dr.V.Sasimohan a team of police officers and men trooped into Naikenpadi,a tribal hamlet within the Newhope police station limits.

After interacting with the tribals,Dr.Sasimohan distributed various items including warm clothes,blankets,vegetables,masks and immunity enhancing medicines. He also handed over education accessories to the tribal children.