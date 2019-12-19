Police on high alert following reports of infiltration of four extremists

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police are on high alert, following reports of infiltration of four extremists to the Western region of Tamil Nadu from Kerala, reportedly targeting some Hindu outfit leaders.

An Intelligence agency from Delhi has circulated their photographs across the region and checks intensified, particularly railway station and bus stands in Salem, Tirupur and Coimbatore, police sources said.

Amidst the protest against the CAA across Tamil Nadu, police have kept extra vigil to flush out the reported infiltrators, who are on a mission to target Hindu outfit leaders, they said.

However, there was no specific information about the outfit they belonged to and also about their motives, the sources said.

Police have also alerted the check posts from Salem to the city and vehicle checks intensified in search of a specific car being used by the infiltrators.